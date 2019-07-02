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EMERGENCY: Pence cancels trip rushed back to the WH
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26 views • July 02, 2019
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zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
My email: linkirb@gmail
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
Twitter: @WGONLinda
I’M ALSO SOME TIMES POST ON Brighteon.com/channel/linkirb1
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