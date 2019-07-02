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Simo Häyhä | The Deadliest Sniper In Military History
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309 views • July 02, 2019
Simo "Simuna" Häyhä was a Finnish sniper who earned the ominous nickname, "The White Death". He's credited as one of the most accurate snipers of all time with a reported 500+ kills under his belt while enlisted. Today we're learning more about the man behind the rifle.
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