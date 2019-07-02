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Hogan Gidley blasts Ocasio-Cortez for inaction on border crisis
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78 views • July 02, 2019
White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley defends Customs and Border Patrol agents after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's visit to the southern border July 1. Gidley points out that Ocasio-Cortez voted against funding that would aid in improving the humanitarian crisis at the border. Gidley also talks U.S. tensions with Iran, trade tensions with China and Trump's plans for the July 4th celebration in Washington, D.C.
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