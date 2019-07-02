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The border bill has caused a rift between Pelosi and Schumer: WaPo report
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1 view • July 02, 2019
The Washington Post reported that the border bill that was recently passed, is causing a divide within the Democratic party. Talk radio host Jimmy Barrett says that asylum laws need to change in order to solve the humanitarian crisis at the border.
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