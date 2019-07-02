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Cain slams the Dems for debate performance, says they're trying to 'pander'
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2 views • July 02, 2019
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, Trump 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren react to what went down on the debate stage.
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