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After All These Years, Dianne Feinstein Is Still Clueless About Guns
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26 views • July 02, 2019
"Dianne Feinstein, the anti-gun senator from California, took to Twitter to show just how clueless she really is on guns. She went down the road that every anti-gunner does and went after the always vilified AR-15." —Grant Stinchfield
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