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Anti-Gunners Want Gun Makers to Be Held Liable for Gun Violence
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140 views • July 02, 2019
Just like Ford or Bacardi can't be held accountable for a drunk-driving accident, PLCCA makes it so gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for what a criminal does with their product. But anti-gun advocates want PLACA repealed.
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