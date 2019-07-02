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Tim Kaine Lied About Guns on Live TV, and No One Batted an Eye
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19 views • July 02, 2019
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said that "comprehensive background checks" keep firearms out of the hands of bad guys, but that is 100% false.
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