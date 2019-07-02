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A TIME FOR ACTION: SOME AMERICAN HISTORY & SOME SOLUTIONS!
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52 views • July 02, 2019
In the 1980's, Larry McDonald and a handful of others predicted that we were headed to a very bad place.
Now, 4 decades later, those dire predictions are becoming reality. We can stop it, but time is short!
The shorthand for Larry's warning is this: A nation can vote socialism IN. But history tells us that socialism eventually moves to communist TYRANNY. And the only way to escape TYRANNY is to shoot your way OUT!
Now, 4 decades later, those dire predictions are becoming reality. We can stop it, but time is short!
The shorthand for Larry's warning is this: A nation can vote socialism IN. But history tells us that socialism eventually moves to communist TYRANNY. And the only way to escape TYRANNY is to shoot your way OUT!
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