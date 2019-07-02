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"Marching to Zion" Full Movie with subtitles
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46 views • July 02, 2019
Brighteon only allows 500 Characters to describe media which is not enough - therefore go here for text: https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/09/marching-to-zion-exposes.html Judaism is a satanic cult masquerading as a religion. Scofield Bible financed and promoted by Zionist bankers. People recognizing they were deceived by the Scofield Bible financed by Zionist bankers. Understand that the DHS and NSA are there to protect the Federal Reserve Bank and the Zionist political establishment
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