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Banned Utube video 7/14/2018 Mind Contol and Satanic Symbolism
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218 views • July 02, 2019
The attack on humanity is obvious to anyone who wants to look? You can see what you see or choose not to. You can hear what you hear or choose not to. The social conditioning teaches people to not see the negative! Think positive, ever heard that term? Why don't they want you to see and acknowledge the truth, the obvious, the attack on humanity?
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