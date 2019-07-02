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interview with Harald Kautz-Vella - ראיון 1 עם
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49 views • July 02, 2019
in this interview speaks Harald about the Archons system of control technologies that are being used against us and how to overcome them. black nagic, white magic, our great abilities and more... בראיון הזה מספר האראלד על מערכת השליטה של הארקונס, טכנולוגיות בשימוש נגדנו בני האדם וכיצד לגבור עליהם. כישוף שחור, כישוף לבן והיכולות המופלאות שלנו
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