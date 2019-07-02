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Gravity Wheel with weights that extend at top, retract at bottom
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73 views • July 02, 2019
Gravity Wheel with weights that extend at top, retract at bottom
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Evolution of Perpetual Motion, WORK of Gravitational Power!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA7noI8sHL8
xx0ru Published on Sep 26, 2013
This is real working, Free Energy to gravitational machine!
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
weights flip out at top and start to retract at bottom
source
Evolution of Perpetual Motion, WORK of Gravitational Power!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA7noI8sHL8
xx0ru Published on Sep 26, 2013
This is real working, Free Energy to gravitational machine!
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
weights flip out at top and start to retract at bottom
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