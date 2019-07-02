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Gravity Wheel - Falling weights extend- rising w retract
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47 views • July 02, 2019
Gravity Wheel - Perpetual Motion Machine
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsvP1CaiVjI
new description
Gravity Wheel - Falling weights extend- rising w retract PMM
164,079 views
xx0ru Published on Nov 9, 2013
Free Energy, Over unity, Gravity Wheel, Perpetual Motion Machine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsvP1CaiVjI
new description
Gravity Wheel - Falling weights extend- rising w retract PMM
164,079 views
xx0ru Published on Nov 9, 2013
Free Energy, Over unity, Gravity Wheel, Perpetual Motion Machine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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