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Water Wheel is Gravity Driven, So is this Gravity powered Belt driving wheels
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36 views • July 02, 2019
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Unbalanced Gravity Belt with arms driving wheels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEBBFjBnhxI
yt name Ausstellung 'Perpetuum Mobile' 02
xx0ru Published on Jan 15, 2012
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
belt has arms that swing out on left side of belt
and retract in on the right side using gravity to create work over time, spinning the wheels.
Unbalanced Gravity Belt with arms driving wheels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEBBFjBnhxI
yt name Ausstellung 'Perpetuum Mobile' 02
xx0ru Published on Jan 15, 2012
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
belt has arms that swing out on left side of belt
and retract in on the right side using gravity to create work over time, spinning the wheels.
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