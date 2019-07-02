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Trucker's Hitch - Knot of the Week
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153 views • July 02, 2019
This video looks at how to tie, the uses, and other notes regarding the trucker's hitch. This is the twenty sixth of the Knot of the Week videos from our channel.
A variation of the trucker’s hitch is number 2124 in the Ashley Book of Knots (ABoK 2124).
Audio: J. Keagan Miller
Editing: J. Keagan Miller
A variation of the trucker’s hitch is number 2124 in the Ashley Book of Knots (ABoK 2124).
Audio: J. Keagan Miller
Editing: J. Keagan Miller
Keywords
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