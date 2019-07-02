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Learn how to Tie a Figure 8 Knot with a Follow-Through
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52 views • July 02, 2019
Learn exactly how to tie a figure 8 knot with a follow-through the proper way. CMC Rescue walks you step by step through the process of tying a figure 8 knot with a follow-through. The video also provides slow motion visuals to help you learn it faster!
The figure 8 bend is used to tie two ropes together.
The figure 8 bend is used to tie two ropes together.
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