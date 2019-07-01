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WARNING: The USA is not Ready for Whats Coming (A reflection from "Canadian Prepper")
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66 views • July 01, 2019
This video is a reflection from outside the box by youtuber "Canadian Prepper" surrounding the current state of the U.S. military versus other superpowers (with the exception of nukes, I.C.B.M.s and other pieces of technology we may not know about). Liking this video or not is not the issue here.
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