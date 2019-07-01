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SENATOR JESSE HELMS REMEMBERS CONGRESSMAN LARRY McDONALD
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94 views • July 01, 2019
In 1983, Larry and 268 other innocents were killed when the Soviet military destroyed KAL007. This recording is of the late Senator Helms' remarks that day. Larry, whose 3 step test for a "YES" vote for legislation was is it Constitutional, do we NEED it and can we AFFORD it, has been, like Larry, forgotten by America & many members of Congress. We shall eventually pay for that with our FREEDOMS.
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