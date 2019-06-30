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In Defense of Liberty Aug. 30 - Sept. 1, 2019
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14 views • June 30, 2019
Life Changing • Unconventional • Real World Training
https://krisannehall.com/index.php/in-defense-of-liberty-2019
FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY!
Constitutional Training
Hand to Hand Self-Defense
Handgun Accuracy & Precision
Active Shooter Defense
Real World Shooter Defense
The family will say:
Best. Vacation. Ever!
#LibertyFirst
https://krisannehall.com/index.php/in-defense-of-liberty-2019
FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY!
Constitutional Training
Hand to Hand Self-Defense
Handgun Accuracy & Precision
Active Shooter Defense
Real World Shooter Defense
The family will say:
Best. Vacation. Ever!
#LibertyFirst
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