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Danesas dañadas por la Vacuna Gardasil contra VPH
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22 views • June 30, 2019
En marzo de 2015, se transmitió un documental centrado en las niñas que habían sido dañadas por la vacuna Gardasil la vacuna de laboratorios Merck contra el VPH. Inmediatamente después de la emisión de la serie, niñas con experiencias similares empezaron a aparecer con casos idénticos. Según Peter la Cour, Jefe del Centro de Trastornos Funcionales en Copenhague, las reacciones adversas graves alcanzan una de cada 500 chicas
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