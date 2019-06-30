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Jeju Island Ride 1
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16 views • June 30, 2019
Jeju is a large Island off coast of South Korea. It is an old volcanic island that is known for its beauty and mild weather. As part of cross Korea bicycle tour, I completed Jeju Island bicycle tour too. It took me three days. There are so many beautiful places, water falls, hills, parks, museums, gardens, and many beaches.
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