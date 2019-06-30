© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Irving - The Faking of Adolf Hitler for History
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • June 30, 2019
One of the most censored vids on YT. Must watch to understand history as it really unfolded, not the victors narrative that is taught in schools and unis today. Even to listen to this is illegal in Germany and making it public knowledge will get you a 10 year prison sentence. So much for free speech and "Democracy".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.