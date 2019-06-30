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What is the Catholic Church?
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53 views • June 30, 2019
DTBM OnlineVideoTraining
This is the single most watched CHURCH HISTORY course on our Channel. If you want to understand how what is in the BIBLE, and what you've heard about the EARLY CHURCH, evolved into TODAY"S church scene: you have come to the right place! What is the difference between being Catholic and being Roman Catholic? What are the main differences between Christianity and Roman Catholicism? What is the history of Catholicism? What is the history of the Reformation?
This is the single most watched CHURCH HISTORY course on our Channel. If you want to understand how what is in the BIBLE, and what you've heard about the EARLY CHURCH, evolved into TODAY"S church scene: you have come to the right place! What is the difference between being Catholic and being Roman Catholic? What are the main differences between Christianity and Roman Catholicism? What is the history of Catholicism? What is the history of the Reformation?
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