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What is Rights Laundering?
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71 views • June 29, 2019
Today we explore the topic of Rights Laundering.
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The song at the end of this video is:
"Killers" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
If you want to help support this channel, share as many of our videos as you can and get other people to watch these videos! Every single unique view literally helps as our video upload limit is based on the number of views! More view mean more videos!
The song at the end of this video is:
"Killers" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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