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6/29/19 #CANDIDISTAS! Debate Fiasco, Putin vs.Globalists, KH is That Girl! #FOODFIGHT
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215 views • June 29, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 29, 2019
6/29: Putin gave a powerful interview to the Financial Times of London upon arrival at the G20 Summit on Friday, saying that Globalism is a fascist take over of the worlds resources by an elite few. He urged countries to dump the identity politics agenda, and preserve their cultures by promoting human fertility and child birth as well as stopping UN replacement migration policies. Meanwhile, the Dems went full Castro amid multiple "technical glitches" on MSNBC in Miami. To a person, each candidate supported broad implementation of socialist policies, even while some, such as Butigieg, tried to couch them in less blatant language. And, guess what! KH is That Girl!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
K_H's "bussing" experience as the daughter of a doctor and Stanford University Professor from her neighborhood on the N. Oakland/Berkeley line to Berkeley Thousand Oaks Elementary (approx 1.5 miles away from her home!):
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/kamala...
http://aantares.com/eve/forums/a/tpc/...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Who K_H wants you to think she is:
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li...
Vs. who she really is ( here are a couple of YAFTV past videos, there are several more to watch on the channel if you would like to understand more about KH's political background and agenda) ...
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&ar=3...
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&ar=3...
Putin speaks out against Globalism ahead of the G20 Summit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yYIo...
https://www.rt.com/usa/462849-putin-m...
https://www.rt.com/news/462846-putin-...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com
C60 Purple power discount code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10
YAFTV code for the monthly subscription discount for subs: frtv10ppc
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREE !!
Published on Jun 29, 2019
6/29: Putin gave a powerful interview to the Financial Times of London upon arrival at the G20 Summit on Friday, saying that Globalism is a fascist take over of the worlds resources by an elite few. He urged countries to dump the identity politics agenda, and preserve their cultures by promoting human fertility and child birth as well as stopping UN replacement migration policies. Meanwhile, the Dems went full Castro amid multiple "technical glitches" on MSNBC in Miami. To a person, each candidate supported broad implementation of socialist policies, even while some, such as Butigieg, tried to couch them in less blatant language. And, guess what! KH is That Girl!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
K_H's "bussing" experience as the daughter of a doctor and Stanford University Professor from her neighborhood on the N. Oakland/Berkeley line to Berkeley Thousand Oaks Elementary (approx 1.5 miles away from her home!):
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/kamala...
http://aantares.com/eve/forums/a/tpc/...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Who K_H wants you to think she is:
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li...
Vs. who she really is ( here are a couple of YAFTV past videos, there are several more to watch on the channel if you would like to understand more about KH's political background and agenda) ...
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&ar=3...
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&ar=3...
Putin speaks out against Globalism ahead of the G20 Summit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yYIo...
https://www.rt.com/usa/462849-putin-m...
https://www.rt.com/news/462846-putin-...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com
C60 Purple power discount code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10
YAFTV code for the monthly subscription discount for subs: frtv10ppc
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREE !!
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