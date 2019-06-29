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Revoking 5G - Energy Work to Revoke Consent of 5G for Humanity
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122 views • June 29, 2019
Powerful energy work for everyone to revoke any consent for 5G being allowed on earth.
Energy work includes:
The Full Pure Power of the Universe REVOKES 5G from earth and humanity NOW
On behalf of all citizens on earth, we all now revoke consent for 5G, command that all installations of 5G is stopped and removed.
Energy work includes:
The Full Pure Power of the Universe REVOKES 5G from earth and humanity NOW
On behalf of all citizens on earth, we all now revoke consent for 5G, command that all installations of 5G is stopped and removed.
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