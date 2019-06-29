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Veterans Call-In Show With CodeOfVets and Joe Biggs - War Room Full Show
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48 views • June 29, 2019
It's the final Friday of the month so it's the Veterans Call-in Special. Today's guests are Gretchen Smith from Code Of Vets and Joe Biggs from SSGBiggs.com. We discuss the clown show Democrat debates, many veterans issues and uplifting stories and as always take calls from our great Veteran audience.
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