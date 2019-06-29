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Joe Biden Looks to James Bond to End Gun Violence
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23 views • June 29, 2019
Joe Biden claimed that his election to the presidency would usher in a time of James Bond-style smart guns that would only be usable if one's fingerprints and DNA was on it.
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