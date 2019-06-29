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Swalwell's Non-Infringing Gun Laws Will Absolutely Infringe on Your Rights
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23 views • June 29, 2019
"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, which is something that Eric Swalwell says is not going to happen—no infringement on your right to keep and bear arms. And then, he starts rattling off all these policies that would absolutely infringe on your right to keep and bear arms." —Cam Edwards
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