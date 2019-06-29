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Openly Gay NRA Employee Speaks Out About Gun Rights
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20 views • June 29, 2019
"[The NRA] is the world's greatest civil rights organization; we fight for everyone. It doesn't matter what religion you are. It doesn't matter what race you are. It doesn't matter your sexual orientation... If you're a law-abiding American, then we fight for you." —Billy McLaughlin
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