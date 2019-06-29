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How Are Thousands Of Veterans Ending Up Homeless?
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308 views • June 29, 2019
The number of homeless veterans is growing due to many factors that grassroots organizations like "Code of Vets" are trying to combat everyday. Gretchen Smith joins Owen to discuss solutions for patriots that want to see this problem fixed once and for all.
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