© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barefoot movement in the English sun
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • June 28, 2019
Over a week into trying life with Shilajit and I'm really enjoying working out again. There's a beautiful field full of poppies nearby and I thought it would make the perfect setting for a little bit of movement training.
Shilajit from www.altusvitality.co.uk
Music:
Flowers by a[way] https://soundcloud.com/awaylofi
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Flowers-away
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/h_7V5TXkAw4
Shilajit from www.altusvitality.co.uk
Music:
Flowers by a[way] https://soundcloud.com/awaylofi
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Flowers-away
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/h_7V5TXkAw4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.