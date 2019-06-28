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Watch Putin Say Globalism Is The Enemy Of Humanity
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345 views • June 28, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that liberalism has “outlived its purpose” and that multiculturalism is “no longer tenable”. In an interview with the Financial Times, Putin explained what had caused the rise of the “Trump phenomenon” in the United States as well as the success of right-wing populist parties throughout Europe.
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