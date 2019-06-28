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Corporate Censorship and Attacks on people telling Truth
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139 views • June 28, 2019
Corporate Censorship and Attacks on people telling Truth
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Spying on people, Blocking search results, Blocking Domains/Websites
Blocking Emails
Reducing bandwidth to hurt radio shows and web sites that use internet
Hacking peoples servers, computers, phones.
Boycott the companies that target free speech, and spy on you.
Support Freedom / Liberty web sites
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Spying on people, Blocking search results, Blocking Domains/Websites
Blocking Emails
Reducing bandwidth to hurt radio shows and web sites that use internet
Hacking peoples servers, computers, phones.
Boycott the companies that target free speech, and spy on you.
Support Freedom / Liberty web sites
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