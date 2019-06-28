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Eye Witness Reports More Than One Shooter In Parkland Shooting
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62 views • June 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer breaks down eyewitness accounts and tries to make sense of the Parkland Shooting the day after, with multiple conflicting reports.
Content was lost and found from before the purge of InfoWars from youtube.
OWEN SHROYER -
GAB & MINDS: @allidoisowen
UPLOADED BY CASH DAILY:
MINDS & GAB: @cashdaily
Content was lost and found from before the purge of InfoWars from youtube.
OWEN SHROYER -
GAB & MINDS: @allidoisowen
UPLOADED BY CASH DAILY:
MINDS & GAB: @cashdaily
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