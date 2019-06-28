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The Bible Does Say FLAT EARTH
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313 views • June 28, 2019
So many Christians have said to me, "The Bible does NOT say the Earth is FLAT". Of course, the Bible does NOT say the Earth is a ball. However, the Bible not only teaches that the Earth is FLAT from Job 38:14, it also uses the term "Flat Earth" in the original Greek in a passage in Revelation.
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