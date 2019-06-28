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What is the matrix?
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220 views • June 28, 2019
from YouTube.littleoceandrop.com
👉🏼 YOU only have One Main Drive in Life.
👉🏼 YOU assigned it to yourself before you were 5 years old.
👉🏼 YOU created it based on your interpretation of life.
👉🏼 YOUR Main Drive never changes.
👉🏼 This is Your Spiritual Duty, Your Emotional/Soul Purpose.
👉🏼 You have been Called to Activate Your Soul’s Purpose.
👉🏼 I am the guide, I help You Activate it.
👉🏼 But before we proceed we must confirm all of this...
👉🏼 http://KEY.littleoceandrop.com
👉🏼 YOU only have One Main Drive in Life.
👉🏼 YOU assigned it to yourself before you were 5 years old.
👉🏼 YOU created it based on your interpretation of life.
👉🏼 YOUR Main Drive never changes.
👉🏼 This is Your Spiritual Duty, Your Emotional/Soul Purpose.
👉🏼 You have been Called to Activate Your Soul’s Purpose.
👉🏼 I am the guide, I help You Activate it.
👉🏼 But before we proceed we must confirm all of this...
👉🏼 http://KEY.littleoceandrop.com
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