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Plastic Rice vs Real Rice: Watch here how to identify
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1310 views • June 28, 2019
News of Plastic rice in market is continuously coming from different places in the country from last few days. Everybody is confused and worried. And if you are feeling the same and figuring out how to differentiate the difference between Plastic and Real rice than check out the video here. Watch here some tests by which you can easily identify Plastic rice.
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