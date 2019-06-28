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12 Foods That Fight Osteoporosis and Promote Strong Bones
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163 views • June 28, 2019
Our bones don’t get the credit they deserve. Yes, they allow us to move, and they protect internal organs. But we mainly focus on bones when they are bruised or broken. But imagine how we would look without them!
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