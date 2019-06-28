Trace Amounts

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73 views • June 28, 2019
This well delivered account established without doubt that doctors, government officials, CDC, FDA and Pharmaceutical Giants care little for health and human welfare. Although Autism is the cumulative outcome of several insults, mercury, in the form of thiomersol, is a major contributor (neurotoxin) and it is the height of arrogance and medical/scientific malfeasance to allow it to enter the body in any form.
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