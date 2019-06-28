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Exclusive! President Trump's 2020 Opponent LEAKED - War Room Full Show
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69 views • June 28, 2019
On today's War Room Owen Shroyer explains perhaps the greatest clown world story of all time, how AOC and the Democrat protest of Wayfair will lead to immigrants sleeping on a cold hard floor instead of beds. Owen also breaks his exclusive leak of who President Trump's opponent will be in 2020, it has already been decided. Jennifer Harrison from Arizona Patriots joins the program to discuss why the SLPC is targeting her for executing her first Amendment right.
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