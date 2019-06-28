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Independent Journalist Sued By SPLC For Filming Illegal Immigrants
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37 views • June 28, 2019
Jennifer Harrison, along with six other patriots, is being sued by the SPLC for exposing the busing of illegal immigrants. She joins Owen to discuss the current state of her legal battle with the radical left.
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