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E.G.G (S) and the other mass of people who need to hear this.
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8 views • June 27, 2019
Are you ready? Are any of you ready? There is only one stop in this life, where are you getting off at? Is it Heaven or are you taking the Southbound route to hell? I myself am getting off in Heaven where I will be rejoicing and praising GOD everyday for what He did for me. There's one way to make sure you're taking the Northbound route, get on your knees and ask Jesus to forgive you and accept Him as your Savior.
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