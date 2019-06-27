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The Top Lies Told At The Clown World Dem Debates
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1192 views • June 27, 2019
Legal expert Robert Barnes, LLP, breaks down the multitude of hypocrisies and flat-out lies told by the cast of clowns at the clownworld circus dem debates.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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