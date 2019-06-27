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Big Tech Implementing Chinese Style Lockdown Of The Internet
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169 views • June 27, 2019
Apple censoring apps for the Chinese government, and Facebook openly admitting the desire to control every facet in your life before announcing their own cryptocurrency should be a big red flag to those that value their freedoms.
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