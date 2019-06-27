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The Black Sheep Song (Song for Gilets Jaunes)
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99 views • June 27, 2019
While the Rich getting richer and pay no taxes, we the people pay through our tax money the rich life of the rich.
George Soros controls Politics as if it is time for Armageddon.
Israel seeks War with everyone and we shall die in it.
The Yellow Vest movement is there for everyone to join, set the record straight and make this world great again, in peace.
This is a Song for a Revolution.
George Soros controls Politics as if it is time for Armageddon.
Israel seeks War with everyone and we shall die in it.
The Yellow Vest movement is there for everyone to join, set the record straight and make this world great again, in peace.
This is a Song for a Revolution.
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