© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
27Jun19 Arkham Asylum Democrats: Crazy & Dangerous
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • June 27, 2019
The first Democrat debate had little debate but lots of foreign ideas and language. There was a “Naked Gun” reenactment, short debate on our endless wars and endless virtue signaling and identity politics. Then, Gerald Celente joins to look at trends: the Iran war, Tulsi Gabbard, global economy, rising gold & bitcoin. And, new SCOTUS decisions give power to the overreach of our unelected federal bureaucracy — legislation without representation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.