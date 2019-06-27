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Democrat Debate: Press “1” for English?
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12 views • June 27, 2019
When he began speaking Spanish, was Beto (a) identifying with his chosen trans-Hispanic ethnicity, (b) virtue signaling, (c) dodging the question with a prepared soundbite in Spanish? Either way, it started a trend as 3 candidates & a moderator began ignoring the 90% of Americans who don’t speak Spanish.
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