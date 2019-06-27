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Legislation w/o Representation: SCOTUS John Roberts Gets More Radical
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14 views • June 27, 2019
The guy who gave us Obamacare — TWICE — just threw down with statists to empower the administrative state, removing any oversight for the unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats that write our rules & pretend we don’t have due process since they’re “rules” and not “laws”.
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